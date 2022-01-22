2023: Help sensitise Nigerians against double registrations, INEC pleads with media

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has again urged the media to sustain its sensitisation of Nigerians against double registrations.

Yakubu made the appeal on Friday at the Commission headquarter in Abuja in his remarks at the quarterly consultative meeting with media organisations.

He maintained that the enlightenment was necessary to guide Nigerians to avoid multiple registrations.

On the forthcoming off-season elections in Ekiti and Osun states, the INEC Chairman said his Commission has been making conscious efforts to ensure seamless processes.

He said: “There is a lot of information for public enlightenment and…