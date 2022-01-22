CBN introduces e-Valuator, e­-lnvoice for imports, exports in new guideline

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a new guideline on the introduction of e-Evaluator and e-Invoicing for import and export businesses in Nigeria.

This new regulation is primarily aimed at achieving accurate value from import and export items in and out of Nigeria.

The circular states that effective February 1, 2022, all importers and exporters must submit an electronic invoice (e-lnvoice) authenticated by the Authorised Dealer Banks on the Nigeria Single Window portal – Trade Monitoring System (TRMS).

Addressed to all authorised dealers and the general public, the circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/PUB/01/001, dated January 21, 2022, and signed by Dr O. S. Nnaji,…