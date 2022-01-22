Court remands 32-year-old grave digger in Prison in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has remanded a 32-year-old grave digger, Seun Owoyemi, at the Olokuta Correctional Centre for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

Owoyemi, who was said to have raped the minor on January 10, 2022, at Igesa Street, Igbara-Oke, in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, around 2 pm.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Niyi Taiwo, told the court that the defendant, who lives very close to the victim parent’s house lured her with N100, and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of her twice.

He said the offence contravene the Provisions of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State.

The defendant pleaded not…