Ekiti 2022: Only credible primary will secure victory for APC, Ojudu tells Buni

Ahead of the January 27 governorship primaries, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has advised Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct a free, fair and credible primary that will produce a formidable candidate for the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Ojudu said he has decided not to pitch his tent with any of the aspirants, saying he wants to be neutral in the run up to the election so as to serve as a unifying force after the shadow poll, “I want to the able to rally the aspirants and settle the differences among them after the primary so that we can go…