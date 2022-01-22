FG denies allegation on N1trn misappropriated NSIP fund

Federal Government has denied report on the N1 trillion allegedly siphoned by public and political office holders supervising the implementation of the National Social Investment Programmmes (NSIPs) under the present administration.

According to the NSIP National Coordinator, Dr. Umar Bindir, no fewer than 597,613 indigenes of Bauchi State have so far benefitted in various NSIPs including National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), among others since inception.

Dr. Bindir stated this while reacting to the report credited to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who alleged that “over N1 trilion federal government’s Social Investment…