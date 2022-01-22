I will crush terrorists before I leave in 2023, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to crush terrorists before he hands over to his successor in 2023.

This was even as he said residents of Kaduna should be assured of his government’s determination to crush terrorists and criminal gangs operating in the state and in other parts of the Nigeria.

He made the assertion while speaking at a state banquet organised by Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State to round up his visit to the state.

He also commended the state government’s support to security agencies, saying the establishment of a ministry dedicated to internal security was a good step to tackle the menace.

“I wish to assure the people and government of Kaduna…