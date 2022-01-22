Insecurity: Military taskforce trains 103 civilians on armed combat 

As part of efforts to maintain peace in Plateau, parts of Kaduna and Bauchi States, the Special TaskForce mandate, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), said it has trained 103 youths on armed combat and intelligence gathering.

This was disclosed by the commander of the sector, Col. Timothy Opurum who hinted that the formation and training of the civilians were informed by the displacement of some communities by bandits in 2021.

The graduation ceremony of the trainees which took place at the OPSH Sector 7 Command in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State was intended to improve the security situation in these areas.

“What brought about this training is the…