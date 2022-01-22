Lekan Olatunji set to release ‘Arerumaso’

Being his first project in 2022, one of the leading Nollywood actors in the Yoruba sector, Lekan Olatunji has announced that his most anticipated movie, ‘Arerumaso’ will be released on January 27th.

According to the actor, who spoke with Saturday Tribune Entertainment in a chat, the movie will start showing on Youtube from January 27th and will be showing exclusively on the Yorubaplus YouTube channel.

Speaking about what his fans should expect from the movie, Lekan said the movie highlights the story of a powerful traditionalist, who became power arrogant that he started misusing his mystical powers by wreaking havoc on his immediate community.

The movie features known faces…