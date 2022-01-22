Odudu Ime Otutu crowned ‘Ultimate Craftsman‘  Gulder Ultimate Search coronation party

It was a memorable night at Cilantro in Lagos yesterday when Nigerian Breweries hosted Nigerians to the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 winners party.

The overwhelming success of this year’s Gulder Ultimate Search spread to the winners’ party that was graced by hundreds of Nigerians while thousands more followed it online.

Odudu Otu, the winner of this season’s Gulder Ultimate Search, was crowned after finding Akolo’s chest on the final day after battling 17 other contestants who made it into the jungle with him.

Odudu was presented with N50 million worth of prizes, including the key to an SUV courtesy of Innoson motors and a return ticket to Dubai. The youngest of the…