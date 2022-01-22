Our schools turning into kidnapping, killing hub, ACF alleges 

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has alleged that our schools are gradually becoming centres of killings, kidnappings, homosexuality, cultism and drug-related cases.

This was even as it said this latest new trends if not tackled would endanger the future of our children.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe said it wishes to express its shock and revulsion over the anti-social and criminal acts going on in Nigerian schools.

“These border on bullying, murder, kidnappings, homosexuality, cultism etc.

According to the statement, the latest of these cases of horror is the alleged kidnap and murder of a five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar by…