20,000 benefit from Ondo Maternal/Child health scheme in two years

As part of its bid to consistently guide its health philosophy on saving the lives of pregnant mothers, the Ondo State Government said over 20,000 pregnant women in the state have benefitted from the Mother and Child health scheme “Abiyamo” between 2019 and 2021.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Abiodun Oyeneyin, in Akure, during a visit to the Special Adviser on Health Matters to the state governor, Prof. Francis Faduyile saying the programme aimed at ensuring safe pregnancy for all mothers in the state.

Oyeneyin who said the health insurance scheme in the state was launched in 2018 and became functional in 2019,…