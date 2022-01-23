Atiku, Lawan, Buni condole with Tambuwal

Former Nigeria Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has called on political, traditional and religious leaders to come together in finding a lasting solution to the rising insecurity bedevilling the country.

The former Vice President who is believe to be one of the presidential aspirants on the tickets of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is particularly worried about the troubling security situation across the country especially in northern Nigeria.

Abubakar stated this in Sokoto when he paid a condolence visit to the state governor over the demise of his elder brother and also to condole with the people of Sokoto state and the north west at large over the heightened security…