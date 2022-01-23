Atiku’s interest in presidency negates PDP’s principles ― Afegbua

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign spokesperson, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has rejected attempts by the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to pick the 2023 presidential ticket of the party, saying that it goes against the established principles of equity and fairness of the main opposition party.

He made the declaration in a statement, on Sunday, where he argued that it is the turn of the south to produce the next president even as he maintained that it is wrong for the former vice president to be a recurrent candidate of the party.

Afegbua noted the emergence of the new PDP national leadership, which he described as promising, adding that the narrative…