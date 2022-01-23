Driver crushed to death in Anambra road accident

A driver has lost his life in a ghastly motor accident at Obinaetiti Akwuzu by Nteje-Onitsha expressway, Anambra State.

The crash which occurred Friday night, iinvolved a blue Mercedes 911 and a Honda Accord car.

An eye witness said the Honda driver was trailing closely behind the truck when the driver suddenly applied brake on sighting a heap of sand ahead of him.

“The Honda driver following behind on speed didn’t watch and rammed into the 911 and crashed,” he added.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the crash to obsruction and excessive speed.

He commiserated with the deceased family,…