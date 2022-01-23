Ekiti guber fear: Aspirants ganging-up due to their inability to get Fayose’s support —Kolawole

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State and former commissioner for environment, Bisi Kolawole is the preferred governorship aspirant of ex-governor, Ayodele Fayose. In this interview with ‘YOMI AYELESO , the former member of the state House of Assembly speaks on his chances at the party’s primary, the crisis within the party and others.

You have toured the 16 local government areas campaigning, especially to PDP members. What has been the feedback?

Don’t forget the fact that ‘Bisi Kay’ is a grass-rooter and politics is local because we have been around for a very long time. Having been director general of campaigns to two strong…