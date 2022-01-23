Gen Akpor takes over as new defence spokesman, seeks media support

Major General Ohwonigho Jimmy Akpor at the weekend assumed duty as the new Director of Defence Information (DDI) of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) where he charged the media to play a noble role towards complementing the efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies in ensuring absolute security in the country.

Speaking during the event which took place at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Gen Akpor acknowledged the media as the watchdog of the society and a vital component in advancing the course of national security.

He stated that the military and security agencies were at the forefront of maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation to facilitate…