Gombe Police arrest 8 for armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, burglary, theft

Gombe State Police Command has arrested four suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy, house trespass, mischief By fire and attempted culpable homicide.

According to a press release signed and issued to journalists by the State PPRO, SP Obed Mary Malum, one Abdullahi Mahdi alias Nana-bhai, who is now at large alongside Ali Ibrahim aged 25 years, Harauna Abdullahi aged 24 years, Mohammed Saleh aged 21 years and Umar Idris 18 years conspired together to commit the crime.

The release contained that “On the 6th January 2022 at about 2300hrs, one Muhammed Gargada, an ex-Army officer with his younger brothers, Abdullahi Babayo and Usman Adamu Nasiru went out to search for their…