Kwara produces over 102,000 metric tons of rice paddy to join top rice producing states

Kwara State has joined top states in rice production in Nigeria with its over 102,000 metric tons output during wet and dry season of this past year.

This was contained in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s official document, celebrating the return of rice pyramid in Nigeria.

The North Central state, which contributed over 40,000 metric tons of rice paddy to the recently unveiled rice pyramid in Abuja, was not considered a rice producing state before the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, but today, the state as emerged among the top producers in the country, courtesy of the efforts of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in…