Omo-Agege’s support group, others defect to PDP in Delta

Thousands of the All Progressive Congress (APC) members in Delta State on Saturday defected to the People Democratic party.

Led by their leaders, the decampees at the PDP mega rally in Asaba said APC in the state has been on life support as “we are the engine room before now.”

The defectors who spoke separately at the rally expressed happiness to be in PDP, adding that with their exit from APC, the opposition was dead in Delta.

Those who defected include former state chairman of APC, Cyril Ogodo; state publicity secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Sylvester Imonina; and former senatorial chairman of APC, Ben Onwuka.

Others are leaders of various APC support…