Only Atiku will stop Tinubu from becoming president in 2023, says Dokpesi

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has been described as the only person with the capacity to stop Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu from becoming the president of Nigeria in the 2023 Presidential election.

A delegation of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Caretaker Committee led by Chief Raymond Dokpesi stated this when it paid a visit to Valentine Ozigbo, the Anambra State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6, 2021 election at his country home in Amesi, in Aguata Local government area of Anambra State, on Saturday.

Dokpesi said the visit was to inform Anambra people that Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and 2019 PDP…