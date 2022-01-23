Poor implementation of administration of criminal justice causing insecurity ― Bauchi chief registrar

Chief Registrar of Bauchi State High Court, Barrister Emmanuel Danjuma Sublim, has attributed the spate of insecurity being experienced in the country to the poor implementation of the administration of criminal justice law which has dragged prosecution of criminal offences for too long.

The assertion was made by the Chief Registrar while speaking at a one-day workshop on Strengthening Effective Implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act/Law by Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee Federal held in Bauchi.

He also said that the administration of criminal justice law in Bauchi state came into existence in the year 2018 and was assented into law by the last…