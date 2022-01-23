Shun internet fraud, other evil acts, cleric advises youths

GENERAL Overseer the Saints Gospel Church of Christ (Hand of Fire), Prophet Jacob Shodeinde, has lamented the increasing engagement of Nigerian youths in internet fraud and other criminal activities.

Shodeinde advised that dignity in labour and godly living should be embraced over wasteful living and the craze of overnight wealth.

“Nigeria youths, should be going to church and try to know God for themselves. I pray that some of the youths who are heartless and want to make money by all means would be arrested for Christ this year the man of God prayed,” he stated.

Speaking on insecurity, COVID-19 pandemic and faulty leadership, Shodeinde said the challenges can only be over…