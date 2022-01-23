Train crushes Dangote truck, tricycle in Kano

A moving train on Sunday crushed a Dangote Cement trailer and a commercial tricycle in Kano State.

The incident occured on Obasanjo Road in Kano metropolis at about 11:30 am.

An eyewitness who runs his business near the rail track said bystanders saw the trailer coming towards the rail line as the train was speeding but attempts to flag it down failed.

The source stated that “when the driver of the trailer tried to cross the rail line, the train hit the vehicle and a tricycle at the same time.”

However, at the time of filing this report, it could not be confirmed if anyone was killed in the accident.

The source further disclosed that many people were rushed to the Murtala…