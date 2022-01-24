Again, Court orders arrest of former Petroleum minister, Diezani, over money laundering charges

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, issued a warrant for the arrest of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, in the United Kingdom.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon issued the order after he heard an oral application by Farouk Abdullah, the lawyer representing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC said its investigations revealed that the former Minister who is facing several money-laundering charges has remained in her hideout in the United Kingdom and refused to return to the country to enter her plea to the charges preferred against her by the anti-graft commission.

The EFCC lawyer told the court that all efforts by the agency to get…