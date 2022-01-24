Bogoro LGA CAN stresses importance of peace, unity for self-actualization, prays for peace in Nigeria

Bogoro LGA chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stressed that peace is very necessary in ensuring that there is mutual co-existence, self-actualization and development in the area.

The assertion was made by the Chairman of the Association in the LGA, Rev. Father Vincent Bature during a one-day prayer and fasting program for peace and unity in Nigeria in general, Bauchi State and Bogoro LGA in particular.

Bature stated that the attainment of the progress of any nation or community is largely dependent on the harmonious relationship existing between people of different backgrounds irrespective of ethno-religious and political differences.

The clergyman stated, “I want…