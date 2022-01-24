Ex-Senator Bent drags FFK’s estranged wife to court over alleged defamation

A former senator, Mrs Grace Bent, has sued Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former Aviation Minister, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged defamation of character.

When the matter was called on Monday, neither Chikwendu nor her counsel was present in court.

Counsel to the prosecution, Joseph Offor told Justice Obiora Egwuatu, handling the matter that he was holding the brief of Victor Okoye who was away in Lagos and that he had little information about the case, adding also that, he could not explain why Chikwendu and her legal team were absent in court.

Justice Egwuatu, after hearing the submissions of the prosecution counsel,…