Healthy food policies’ll curb increasing rates of obesity, diabetes ― Advocates

Advocates for the introduction of taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) have stated that the implementation of healthy food policies will help curb the globally growing rates of obesity, diabetes and other diet-related non-communicable diseases.

This was even as they commended the imposition of a N10 per litre ($0.02/litre) tax on all non-alcoholic and sweetened beverages by the Federal Government (FG).

Shirley Ewang, Advocacy and External Engagement Specialist at Gatefield Impact, stated that the tax will decrease SSB consumption, raise government revenue and will be a critical tool to help fight the non-communicable disease (NCD) epidemic in Nigeria, Africa’s largest…