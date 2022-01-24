I will assent death sentence once judgment is passed ― Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said once judgment is passed over the gruesome murder of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar Abba by the court, he will assent the death sentence.

He made this known when he led a delegation of top government officials to condole with the family of the deceased on Monday.

Members of his entourage included his Deputy, Dr Nasuru Yusuf Gawuna, Majority Leader, State House of Assembly, Labaran Abdul Madari and other top government functionaries.

“We have good confirmation from the court handling the process that, justice would be done. No stone would be left unturned,” he assured.

