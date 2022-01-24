Lagos airport customs area comptroller accused of breaching security protocol

The Customs Area Comptroller for the hajj and cargo terminal at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport has been accused of flouting the airport security rules.

A statement issued by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) explained how the Comptroller aided the breaching of security protocol at the Lagos airport.

FAAN in the statement issued by its spokesperson, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, declared: “At about 17:45hrs on Thursday, January 20, 2022, while the Aviation Security (AVSEC) officers on day duty at Gate 3 were profiling a NAHCO vehicle that wanted to access the Security Restricted Area (SRA) via gate 3, the customs Area Comptroller for Hajj and Cargo Terminal…