NAFDAC bans Alcohol above 30% ABV, cancels registration of containers below 200ml

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stopped the registration of alcohol in sachet, small volume PET and glass bottles below 200ml amidst other stringent regulatory measures in a decisive move to reduce availability and curb abuse of alcohol in the country.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye who dropped the hint in Abuja said registration of new alcoholic drinks in Sachet and Small volume PET and Glass bottles above 30% ABV (alcohol by volume) has been banned by NAFDAC following the recommendation of a high powered Committee of the Federal Ministry of Health and NAFDAC on one hand, Federal Competition and Consumer…