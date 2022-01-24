NULGE issues 14-day ultimatum to Niger govt over non-implementation of demands

The State Executive Council (SEC) of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Niger State chapter has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the State Government over the non-implementation of the association’s demands.

They warned that failure to address issues raised on the expiration of the given ultimatum, the union would have no option but to take necessary action.

The ultimatum over its six demands was given to the Commissioner for Local Government, Internal Security, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development.

The demands include the implementation of consequential adjustment i.e. Grade Level 7 above, including the implementation of all outstanding promotion as well as…