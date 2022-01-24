On influx of paper-scholars in our generation

There are rising paper-scholars taking charge of this age. It is fast becoming unbecoming to behold emerging eggheads who housed encyclopedia of papers within the confine of their brain but cannot proffer a simple practical solution to a seeming complexity ravaging the discipline whose paper knowledge dwell within them. Alas, this is a pre-failing and prevailing misery putting to jeopardy the true definition of knowledge.

Millions of graduates of business administration, economics, entrepreneurship etc, go about quoting many scholars in their respective discipline but none of them have the intellectual capacity to propose a panacea to the economic impotency ravaging this country; many…