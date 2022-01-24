Residents condemn arson, say school building not owned by proprietor who killed Hanifa

Residents of Dakata area where the Noble Kids Academy is located in Nasarwawa local government area of Kano State where a 5-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, was murdered by the school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, have condemned the actions of those who razed the shool.

The residents noted that the structure was not owned by the school proprietor.

It will be recalled that angry youths set the building ablaze around midnight on Sunday.

When the Nigerian Tribune visited the school on Monday, the upper floor of the one-storey building was completely burnt.

It was also learnt that security personnel deployed outside the school premises were not at the scene when the aggrieved persons stormed the…