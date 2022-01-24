Why next Lagos governor should be a woman ― Princess Oyefusi

Former Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has advocated for a female governor in the state come 2023.

Oyefusi made this known to Tribune Online via telephone call on Sunday when asked about the potentiality of a woman governor in the state.

Princess stated that no woman has been elected as the civilian Governor of the State since the advent of Nigeria’s fourth republic in 1999, noting that it is a zero per cent for gender inclusion, in the area of leadership at the sub-national level and specifically Lagos state.

She said that women’s inherent leadership qualities would provoke a real and desirable change in the state…