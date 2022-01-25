Airport crisis: FAAN publicly displaying false sense of superiority ―Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the early hours of Tuesday lampooned the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), stating that the airport agency is publicly displaying a false sense of superiority.

Recall that FAAN had issued a statement on Monday, accusing Customs officials at the airport of disrupting security procedure at the airport.

However, responding to the FAAN report on social media in the early hours of Tuesday, the Spokesman of the NCS, Comptroller Joseph Attah explained that for FAAN to say that a gate is restricted to Customs in an international cargo airport shows a lack of understanding of Customs roles.

According to the Customs Spokesman, “Saying that a gate is…