Biden appoints MSU econimist, Liverpool-Tasie, into Board for International Food and Agricultural Development

President Joe Biden has appointed Michigan State University (MSU) economist Dr Saweda Liverpool-Tasie to the Board for International Food and Agricultural Development (BIFAD).

BIFAD advises the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on agriculture and higher education issues pertinent to food insecurity. Along with other BIFAD board members, Dr Liverpool-Tasie will play a key role in shaping our nation’s perspectives on international food and agriculture.

“It is a privilege to be appointed to serve in this capacity. I am looking forward to the opportunity and particularly with such a distinguished group of professionals,” Liverpool-Tasie stated.

Dr Liverpool-Tasie…