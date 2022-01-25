(BREAKING): Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, ex-Lagos SSG, is dead

Former Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, is dead. She died on Tuesday following a brief illness.

Tribune Online learnt that Adeniran-Ogunsanya, who served in the position during the first term in office of Babatunde Raji Fashola between 2007 and 2011, died on Tuesday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

The former SSG was the daughter of Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya, an Ikorodu-born politician.

She was the Apex Leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, a fraction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which members defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside with their lead visioner, Dr. Abdul Azeez Olajide…