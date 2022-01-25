Edo Assembly set to domesticate town planning laws to boost physical development 

The Edo state Speaker of House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, has said that the House would establish sustainable Regional and Town Planning Laws to mitigate the effects of climate change, tackle environmental and health hazards in the state.

The disclosed this on Monday, when he played host to the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr Olutoyin Ayinde, alongside the Chairman Edo state chapter, Dr Hope Iyawe and other Fellows of the state executives, who paid him a courtesy call at the old Legislative Chamber in Benin city.

Onobun opined that most environmental hazards that the state had encountered were due to poor regional planning, pointing out that the…