El-rufai condemns renewed killings in Kauru-Zangon Kataf boundary areas

The Kaduna State Government has condemned the renewed killings in the boundary areas of Kauru and Zangon Kataf LGAs as reported by security agencies in those locations.

This was contained in a statement signed by the commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, saying the government appealed to residents who lost their relations and loved ones to allow security forces and government to manage the situation, as investigations are in progress, following incidents which created a tense atmosphere in the local government areas.

According to the statement, “Security agencies reported that unidentified persons attacked and killed a herder in Zaman Chawai general area of…