FEMA embarks on fight against FCT market infernos

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has taken its fight against market fires to the Kugbo Furniture Market located along the Abuja-Keffi expressway.

Declaring open the joint assessment, inspection and sensitisation programme at the market, the Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, said it was to unravel the causes of the yearly fire incidents at the market and proffer solutions.

Represented by the Acting Director, Forecasting Response and Mitigation, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, Idriss decried the absence of fire hydrant and inadequate fire fighting equipment at the market.

The DG informed that the programme would also inspect sources of power supply to the…