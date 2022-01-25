FG suspends planned petrol subsidy removal

MINISTER of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and her counterpart in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, have said the Federal Government is not in a hurry to remove subsidy on petroleum products.

The duo explained that provision was made for subsidy payment to marketers in the 2022 budget.

They made the disclosures on Monday at a session with the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and other principal officers of the Red Chamber.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, in her submission, said that there was provision for subsidy payment in the 2022 budget till the end of June, declaring that the payment would cease effective from July.

She…