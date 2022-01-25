Gambari charges Directors to live by example

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has charged Directorate cadre officers to lead by example, conduct themselves well and discharge their duties in ways that enhance the work of their superiors in the Public Service.

He gave the advice on Tuesday while speaking at the opening of a two-day workshop with the theme: “Code of Ethics and a Practical Guide on how to Complete an Asset Declaration Form,” at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Professor Gambari said President Muhammadu Buhari attaches great importance to probity in the public service, which manifested in his time as military head of state.

He explained: “In the previous administration as Head of the…