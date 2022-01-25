Insecurity: Do children have future in Nigeria?

Over the weekend, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) raised the alarm that schools are gradually becoming centres of killings, kidnappings, homosexuality, cultism and drug-related cases, adding that this latest trend, if not tackled, would endanger the future of Nigerian children.

ACF particularly raised the issues of the kidnap and murder of a five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar by her teacher Abdulmalik Muhammed at a private school in Kwanar Dakatar in Kano State as well as 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni’s alleged bully and torture by fellow students because he refused to join them in their cult activities which consequently led to his death. The group had stated that this new threat to…