Measures in place to launch N100bn youth development fund in North East ― Nwajiuba

Federal Government on Tuesday assured that measures are in place to launch N100 billion Youth Enterprise Fund as part of efforts geared toward addressing various socio-economic challenges facing the North-East geopolitical zone.

Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who gave the assurance in Abuja during the ‘NEDC’s consultative meeting with federal MDAs and security agencies on the North East Stabilization and Development Master Plan’.

As encapsulated in the Master Plan and establishment of the enterprise, the Commission is expected to measure its successes by ensuring the reverse ranking in global terrorism index, improvement of the GDP per capital growth,…