Nigerian Army reiterates determination to fight insurgency, other forms of insecurity

In the face of growing insecurity in the country, Nigerian Army has reiterated its determination to end the spate of insurgency in the North East and other security challenges facing the country.

The assertion was made by the Commander, Nigeria Army Armoured Corps (NAAC), Major General S. Idris at the 2021 Combined West Africa Social Activities (WASA) of Headquarters, Nigerian Army Armoured Corps (NAAC), Nigerian Army Armour School (NAAS) and 211 Battalion celebration, held at the Obienu Barracks, Bauchi last weekend.

The NAAC Commander who commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Farouk Yahaha for his immense support to the Corps, and the dynamic leadership and guidance he…