Police arrest additional 28 suspects in Niger, recover arrows, cutlasses, knives, Indian hemp, others

Niger State Police Police Command said additional 28 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crisis in parts of Minna, the state capital.

The arrest, the police said, is part of the continuous onslaught against youth restiveness, thuggery and other acts of criminality in the metropolis.

The command said the arrests were effected by a joint task force comprising of the Police, Military, DSS, NSCDC and Vigilantees during an aggressive raid and house-to-house search on Tuesday at about 0100hrs at Unguwar-Biri community area of Bosso Local Government Area.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, stated this in a press statement he…