Traditional ruler murdered, three other people burn to ashes over chieftaincy crisis in Ogun

The Alagodo of Agodo in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Ayinde Odetola, was on Monday murdered by yet to be identified hoodlums.

Tribune Online gathered that three other persons said to be friends of the traditional ruler were burnt to ashes.

Information had it that there had been crisis over chieftaincy title of Alagodo vased on who occupies the seat between Ake and Owu people of Egbaland.

The traditional ruler, it was gathered, was from the Ake section of Egba while there had been crisis that an Ake person cannot administer the town said to be mainly dominated by Owu people.

It was learnt that a brother to the traditional ruler was murdered some time ago.

Oba Odetola was…