91 million Nigerians afflicted by poverty ― NESG Chairman

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Asue Ighodalo has said that 91 million Nigerians are afflicted by the ‘poverty virus’ which it said is more infectious than COVID-19.

Ighodalo who said this at the launch of the 2022 Macro Economic Outlook, also called on the federal government to fastrack policies that will drive economic growth

He said 2021 marked the gradual recovery of the global economy from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, notwithstanding the emergence of multiple virus variants.

The recovery according to him was largely attributable to determined and focused global vaccination campaigns and rollouts, despite the significant disparities across…