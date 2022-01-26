Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN – Tribune Online

Harvard-trained Adetokunbo Kayode, is a debonair personality. A senior Advocate of Nigeria, with an international acclaim as a corporate lawyer, tax expert and international arbitrator, law has served the Ikaramu-Akoko-Prince, well.

Four-time minister of the federal republic, Prince Kayode is one of a kind of his generation, serving the country in four cabinet offices, including the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and National Orientation, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Defence.

Just like in public service, he is also a legal heavyweight, both home and abroad. A Life Bencher, he has used the instrumentality of law, to advance common good in different spheres of life,…