After 20 years conception, Sanwo-Olu flags off Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge

After 20 years of conception, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, flagged off the construction of Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge with the Approach Roads to ease traffic in the area.

The governor, while speaking at the flag-off ceremony at Opebi, also hinted that additional 3 sets of trains had been procured for the Blue Line aside from the 10 Talgo car trains acquired by the state government for Red Line, following his recent official visit to Milwaukee.

The Link Bridge has a total length of 3.89km, consisting of 2829m road length with 276m Deck-on-Pile Bridge and 474m Mechanically Stabilized Earth Wall approach sections.

The Link Bridge project would start from the Opebi…